DPMM FC and Brunei Darussalam Schools Sports Council Secure Victories in Youth League



Bandar seri begawan: DPMM FC and Brunei Darussalam Schools Sports Council emerged victorious in their recent matches, each securing three full points in the Brunei Under 15 Youth League campaign.

According to Radio Television Brunei, DPMM FC triumphed over Phosphor FC with a decisive three-nil win at the Jerudong Park Mini Stadium. The goals for DPMM FC came at the 16th, 32nd, and 57th minutes, showcasing the team’s effective strategy and execution.

In another match at the FABD ‘A’ Field in Berakas, the Brunei Darussalam Schools Sports Council faced off against Hawa FC. The Schools Sports Council took an early lead with a goal in the 9th minute. Although Hawa FC managed to equalize in the 20th minute, the Sports Council quickly regained control and scored two additional goals, concluding the match with a three-one victory.