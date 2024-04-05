DOT Backs Iloilo International Airport Privatization Effort

ILOILO CITY - The Department of Tourism (DOT) has pledged its support for the privatization of the Iloilo International Airport, a key initiative that the local government is eager to advance.

According to Philippines News Agency, During a courtesy visit to Mayor Jerry P. Treñas at the city hall on Friday, DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco was briefed on the city's aspirations for the airport. Mayor Treñas appealed to Secretary Frasco for expedited action on the privatization process, given her influential position on the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) board, which, alongside the DOT, will play a crucial role in the project's implementation.

According to Mayor Treñas, Secretary Frasco committed to advocating for the airport's privatization, which aims to enhance its infrastructure, including runway expansion for larger aircraft, terminal enlargement to mitigate congestion, and vital repairs to facilities such as escalators, air conditioning units, and restrooms. While the city has already allocated PHP 190 million from Senator Grace Poe's budget for airport improvements, these funds are insufficient for the comprehensive upgrades needed.

The mayor also noted interest from at least three investors in the privatization project. The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center's records, as of March 22, indicate that the proposal from the Prime Asset Ventures Inc. Consortium is undergoing preliminary evaluation, while updates on proposals from Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., and Megaworld are pending.

The project's scope includes expanding the passenger terminal's capacity, constructing additional aprons, renovating the existing structure, upgrading passenger service equipment, and managing the terminal and its facilities throughout the concession period. Mayor Treñas expressed hope for prompt action, referencing the PPP Center's mandate to review proposals within ten days, underscoring the urgency of the city's development agenda for the airport.