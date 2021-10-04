Various forms of donations continue to pour to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. 100 pieces of scrubs were donated by the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam in the country. The handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Health’s headquarters in Berakas, 2nd October.

The donations were handed over by His Excellency Tran Van Khoa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. Meanwhile, Asterix United (B) Sendirian Berhad donated 10 units of Lumenizer 300 UVC Lamp presented by Dayang Jessica Lee, the company’s managing director. All of the donations were received by Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health also received several other donations from ‘Belia Masjid Prihatin’, Hiseaton Fisheries (Brunei) Sendirian Berhad and several individuals. The public who wish to donate can contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 729 5712 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei