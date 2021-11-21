The Ministry of Health continues to receive contributions from various parties towards tackling and curbing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The National Virology Reference Laboratory, Department of Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health received a PCR SARS-Co-V-2 Test System from Kosi-Brunei Sendirian Berhad. The donation was handed over to Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. The ceremony was held at the National Virology Reference Laboratory, Jalan Sumbiling. The donation is an automated sample extraction system to process swab samples before PCR test. The system will enhance the laboratory’s capacity for the PCR SARS-CO-V-2 test during the pandemic.

A contribution was also received from Progresif Sendirian Berhad and individuals. The public wishing to contribute can directly contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 7295712 during office hours only.

Source: Radio Television Brunei