In appreciating and supporting frontliners and medical professionals towards curbing the spread of COVID-19, various contributions continue to be received by the Ministry of Health. Recently the ministry received a donation in the form of one thousand sets of Medical Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, worth $20,000.

The donation from local entrepreneur and celebrity, Wu Chun was handed over to Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. The contribution is in the form of face shields, boot covers and protective suits for the front line health workers at the Ministry of Health; Jerudong Park Medical Center and Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre.

The public who wish to make contributions may directly contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 729 5712 during working hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei