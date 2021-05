28 orphans from Kampung Jerudong ‘A’, received donations late yesterday afternoon, the donations were presented by Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Lela Pahlawan Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jaafar bin Haji Abdul Aziz, as Advisor to the Kampung Jerudong ‘A’ Consultative Council. The ceremony coincided with a tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji Abdul Azim.

Source: Radio Television Brunei