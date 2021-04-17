The Department of Councils yesterday handed over donations to the needy in the country. The donations aimed to ease the daily burden of the group, especially during the blessed month of Ramadhan and for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri preparations.

The donations were handed over by Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Awang Haji Judin bin Haji Asar, Secretary to the Cabinet Minister’s Council and Clerk to the Legislative Council. The contributions were from the Welfare and Sports Body of the Department of Councils and from Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Rahim; and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid @Sabli bin Haji Arsad, Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei