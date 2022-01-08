Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has presented various forms of donations worth $39,700. The event took place at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Headquarters in Jalan Perdana Menteri. The contributions were handed over by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as a Member of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Board of Directors and Chairman of the Yayasan Assistance Review Committee.

The Brunei History Association, PESEBAR received a $15,000 sponsorship. PESEBAR has published a book titled ‘Buku Kesultanan Brunei: Dari Pelbagai Perspektif” in the form of articles in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration. The contribution was received by Doctor Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, President of PESEBAR. The Youth Da’ie Volunteer Body under the Youth Religious Programme committee, Islamic Da’wah Centre has organised a ‘Pemantapan Da’ie’ Programme. The body has received a financial sponsorship totalling to $14,700. The contribution was handed over to Siti Hurul-Ain Diyana binti Haji Abdul Majid @ Vieana, Deputy Chair of Youth Da’ie. Meanwhile, two families who fell victim to house collapse incident in Kampung Pandai Besi ‘A’ on the 25th of December 2021 also received $10,000 assistance. Also present was Dr. Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Usage and Environment at the Ministry of Development as Acting Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei