20 underprivileged Awang Semaun Secondary School students, yesterday morning received donations from Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School and five private companies in the country. The ceremony took place at the school.

The donations were presented by Dayang Hajah Mariam binti Haji Ladi, Head of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School. Representatives from Syarikat Jualan DN'NAZ, Raziqin Restaurant, Yeongsan Enterprise, Deli Haji Mingai Furniture and Sifana Sendirian Berhad also presented donations. It is hoped that the charitable donation will bring joy to the less fortunate families and assist them in preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya Celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei