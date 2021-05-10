The Kampung Masjid Lama, Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpong Consultative Councils in collaboration with Gold Coin Feedmil Brunei Sendirian Berhad held a donations presentation to orphans.

The donations were presented by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohammed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, a Member of the Legislative Council AND Doctor Marshal Mathews Chuat, Assistant Vice President of Gold Coin Feedmil Brunei Sendirian Berhad. This morning’s ceremony took place at the Serasa Industrial Estate.

Source: Radio Television Brunei