In an effort to help in the preparations of the orphans to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Indian Businessmen in collaboration with the Temburong District Office late yesterday afternoon, organized a Presentation of donations to Orphans and Breaking of the Fast. The function was held at Dewan Belalong, Pekan Bangar Civic Centre Complex.

The ceremony began with the reading of Tahlil, Doa Arwah and Doa Selamat. The donations to 193 orphans in the district were handed over by Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei