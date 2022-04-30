Some 28 Thousand 3 hundred dollars were handed over to five families, yesterday morning at the Donations Presentation Ceremony of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The function took place at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Headquarters in Jalan Perdana Menteri.

The donations were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as Member of Yayasan’s Board of Directors and Chairman of Yayasan Assistance Review Committee. The recipients of the donation are families involved in recent house fires and house collapses across the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei