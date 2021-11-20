The Ministry of Health continues to receive donations from various parties aimed at assisting the government in tackling and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Brunei Darussalam Women’s Graduates Association handed over $3,700 cheque, while International Women’s Club Brunei presented $2,000 cheque for COVID-19 Relief Fund 2021. The donations were received by Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health recently received a number of contributions from Bengawan Murni Beverages & Manufacturing, B-Sendirian Berhad; Biolab Plus Company and Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Members of the public who wish to donate can contact directly to the MOH Emergency Operation Centre through telephone line 7295712 during working hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei