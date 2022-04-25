Over 100 orphans in Kampong Sengkurong ‘A’, ‘B’ and Kampung Tanjong Nangka received donations in conjunction with Ramadhan, held by Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque Takmir Committee yesterday afternoon.

Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence presented the donations to the orphans. The donations were collected from associations and the public to alleviate the plight of the recipients.

Source: Radio Television Brunei