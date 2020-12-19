The Kampung Mata-Mata, Gadong Consultative Council with the cooperation of Kampung Mata-Mata, Gadong Religious Hall Takmir Committee and Muslimah organised the Donation Presentation Ceremony to Orphans in the village, 17th December night.

29 orphans received donations in the form of cash money and school stationary which were handed over by Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The donation aims to alleviate the burden of the orphans in school expenses for next year's school term.

Source: Radio Television Brunei