A family that fell victim to a house fire recently at RPN Lambak Kanan received attention from the government. Yesterday morning, the family received financial assistance from the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The head of the family received Two Thousand, Five Hundred dollars which was handed over by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The aid presentation, which aimed to alleviate the burden of the victims, took place at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Source: Radio Television Brunei