The Ministry of Health continues to receive donations from various parties to help the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam specifically the Ministry of Health to together curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Health yesterday morning.

The donations were received by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. Among donated were the PCR Test Kits Allplex 2019-nCoV Assay worth more than 15 Thousand American dollars handed over by Paul Bae, Chief Executive Officer of Daelim Industrial Limited. Also present was Her Excellency Yoon Hyun Bong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Brunei Darussalam. The owner of the Rainforest Gallery, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Shofry bin Abdul Ghafor contributed a cheque amounting to 10 Thousand, One Hundred and 80 dollars. While, the Personal protective equipment, PPE worth One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars, 8 washing machines and several medical equipment as well as shower equipment were donated by the Peradian Group.

Source: Radio Television Brunei