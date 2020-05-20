To ease the burden of family expenses in celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, 91 orphans of the officers and staff of the Ministry of Health have received donations. In Brunei Muara District, the annual event was held at the Dewan Al-Afiah of the Ministry of Health.

The donation presentation by drive-thru to 30 orphans was presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, another 35 orphans received donations from Pengiran Doctor Haji Mohd Khalifah bin Pengiran Haji Ismail, Director-General of Medical and Health Services, Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei