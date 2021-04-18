The underprivileged group in the country continue to receive attention from the government, private companies and individuals. In this regard, a Donation Presentation Ceremony and Repairworks on the house owned by Dayang Mapong anak Oda, a senior citizen at Kampung Biang Baru, Sibulu, Temburong District was held yesterday afternoon.

The donation was handed over by Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer to Dayang Aimi Nazirah binti Abdullah Palong, niece of Dayang Mapong anak Oda. Meanwhile, the repairworks on the house’s staircase and balcony will be carried out by Dash Team with the cooperation of the Temburong District Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei