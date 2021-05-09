Donations continue to pour in for selected groups nationwide especially in Ramadhan and upcoming Syawal. 31 selected orphans received donations at a ceremony that included the breaking of the fast organised by the Kampung Lambak Youth Association, PERBEKAL at the Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Akar, 8th May.

The ceremony began with the mass reading of Tahlil followed by the donation presentation. Established in 1985, PERBEKAL is actively carrying out charity activities in caring for the orphans' welfare.

Source: Radio Television Brunei