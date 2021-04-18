The country’s community always looks after those who in need, such as senior citizens and orphans in line with the Islamic teachings in encouraging its ummah to always help each other towards goodness, furthermore during the month of Ramadhan. In this regard, the Kampung Kapok Consultative Council, Mukim Serasa held a Donation Presentation Ceremony for Orphans, Underprivileged People and Senior Citizens.

The contributions were presented by Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. 9 orphans from Kampung Kapok, 17 senior citizens and underprivileged people from Kampung Kapok and Kampung Meragang National Housing Scheme received donations from Butra Industries Sendirian Berhad, Sifana Sendirian Berhad and Pooman Sendirian Berhad. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council

Source: Radio Television Brunei