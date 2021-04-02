The Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA through the Centre for The Promotion of Knowledge and Languages Learning, PPIB, yesterday afternoon held a Donation Presentation Ceremony for the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans or DANA. The ceremony took place at The Seasons Restaurant, in Centerpoint Gadong.

The donations amounting to $12,352.73 was handed over Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA, to Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Usage and Environment at the Ministry of Development as Acting Chief Executive Officer of DANA. The charity event is hoped to alleviate the burden of orphans and as a platform for UNISSA’s staff including students to carry out their responsibilities to the community, especially to those in need.

Source: Radio Television Brunei