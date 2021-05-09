40 people comprising single mothers and the underprivileged at Kampung Panchor National Housing Scheme, Mentiri received donations aimed to alleviate their plight. Organised by the village's Women's Bureau and the Economic Bureau, the ceremony's 5th edition was held yesterday afternoon at the said village.

The donations were presented by Dayang Risraini binti Hj Abd Halim, wife of Kampung Panchor Village Head. The annual programme's goal is to ensure the welfare of single mothers and the underprivileged, apart from bringing cheer in together celebrating Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei