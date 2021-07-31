A total of $8,900 were donated to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021, which was received from the Wives of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretary, Deputy Permanent Secretaries Group and Affiliate Members. The donation handing over ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The donation was received by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The donation was presented by Datin Paduka Hajah Jahrah binti Haji Mohamad, wife of the Minister of Home Affairs as the Second Chairman of the Wives of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretary, Deputy Permanent Secretaries Group and Affiliate Members.

Source: Radio Television Brunei