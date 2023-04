63 youth are taking part in the Minal Masjid Ilal Masjid 2.0 Programme - Ramadhan Revival, organised by the 'Ibadur Rahman Youth Group of the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Tutong Town and the Zainab Mosque Youth Club.

The programme aims to give participants the opportunity to know more on the mosques that can be found in the country, apart from improving their self-identity so they can become quality and visionary youths.

Source: Radio Television Brunei