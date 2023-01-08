Donation Presentation

​13 orphans received donations from the Brunei Darussalam Nurses Association, PENJURU, during the ‘Infaq Kasih Kembali Ke Sekolah 2023’ ceremony for orphans. The presentation of donations from Nurses and Midwives was held at a restaurant in Kiulap.

Among those present was Dayang Hajah Asmah binti Haji Omar, Vice President of PENJURU. The event is one of the social and welfare events held annually by the Association aimed at fostering close relations among the members and orphans of the former nurses and midwives at the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei