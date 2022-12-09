Donation Presentation

​Brunei Breast Cancer Support Group, BBCSG received a donation amounting of one thousand one hundred and five dollars from Jerudon Park Medical Centre, JPMC from the ‘Eat Healthy With Us’ event held on 25th of November.

Certificates of appreciation to the donors was presented by Doctor Meera Sahib Kabeer, JPMC Medical Director to Dayang Hajah Aminah binti Haji Momin, President of BBCSG. The ‘Eat Healthily With Us’ event aims to promote a healthy lifestyle through balanced food and physical activity, with the aim of raising funds for BBCSG through 10 per cent of the participants’ sales contribution and visitors’ contributions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei