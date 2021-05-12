The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, yesterday morning held a Presentation of Financial Assistance from the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to a family who fell victim to the strong wind disaster that occurred on the 6th of May in Kampung Manggis Satu. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The financial assistance was presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports to Haji Awang Sani bin Haji Bakar, head of the family. The aid given showed the government’s concern and care for the people and residents affected by disasters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei