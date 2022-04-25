The Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC through Ibadah Friendly Hospital Committee in collaboration with the Medical Social Work Department, yesterday afternoon handed over donations to several locations in all districts in the country in conjunction with the month of Ramadhan.

About 60 volunteers comprising senior management, head of department, health professionals and staff participated in the handover of these donations. The donations presented by Awang Haji Mazrul Adimin bin Haji Awang Besar, Executive Director of PJSC as well as other senior management officers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei