125 orphans of Mukim Pekan Tutong received donations from the International Women’s Club Brunei Darussalam. The donation presentation was held at Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque in Kampung Sengkarai.

It was handed over by Ungku Datin Hajah Fanzah binti Haji Osman, the club’s president. The donation is hoped to assist the orphans during this holy month, as well as to bring joy to the orphans in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya.

Source: Radio Television Brunei