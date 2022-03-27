To alleviate and assist the needs ahead of the month of Ramadan, the National Association of the Hearing Impaired, yesterday morning handed over donation to its members via drive-thru basis in Kampung Jaya Bakti in Perpindahan Berakas.

252 members of the association received donation in the form of basic food. The contributions are obtained through the Association Fund and parents of the association members. The event is its second year aims to provide exposure to the members to do charitable activities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei