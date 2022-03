102 orphans received donations this afternoon. The donations presentation was held at the Residence of the Acting Head of Kampong Panchor National Housing Scheme, Mentiri.

The donation was presented by Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Member of the Legislative Council. The ceremony was coincided with the Tahlil dan Doa Arwah ceremony. The ceremony is a Kampong Panchor National Housing Scheme, Mentiri Annual Programme for session 2019-2023.

Source: Radio Television Brunei