20 poor and destitute people and 20 selected orphans from Brunei Muara District and Tutong District received donations in the form of basic food from the Halaqah Cinta Al-Quran Association, yesterday morning. The donation presentation was held at the Ash Shaliheen Mosque.

The donations were handed over by Datin Hajah Nahriah binti Haji Hasbi, wife to the Minister of Religious Affairs. Earlier, the tadabbur talk was delivered by Professor Doctor Abddurrahman Haqqi, Faculty Lecturer of Syariah and Law, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA which among other things touched on Al-Quran verses about taking care of orphans and its priorities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei