24 orphans from Jalan Nenas Paun, STKRJ Kampong Katok ‘B’, received donations via drive-thru yesterday morning. The presentation was held at the residence of Acting Village Head of Kampong Katok.

The donation in the form of cash and basic food was a sincere gifts from one of the villagers. Donations are intended to alleviate the burden faced during the pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei