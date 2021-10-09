Efforts to together support the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei contributed fuel vouchers amounting to $2,000 to Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association.

The donation was handed over by Datin Hajah Hasnah binti Haji Ibrahim, Managing Director of Perbadanan TAIB to Awang Haji Mohd Yusri bin Haji Wahsalfelah, representative of Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association. The contribution is hoped to assist the association in providing various support services such as swabbing transportation service, medical delivery, COVID-19 patient transfer and food delivery. The handing over ceremony took place at the Corporate Management Office of Perbadanan TAIB in Airport Mall, Berakas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei