The Baiduri Bank donated the personal protective equipment to the COVID-19 Youth Volunteers yesterday.

The donation which includes two thousand face masks, two thousand disposable gloves, one thousand face shields and 100 bottles of hand sanitizers was received by Pg Mohd Amirrizal Pg Hj Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The donation presentation was held at the Hassanal Bolkiah Sports Complex in Berakas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei