Various parties in the country continue to contribute donations to assist His Majesty’s Government, specifically the Ministry of Health in jointly addressing and curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The donation amounting to $40,000.88 was presented by the Group of Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF Veteran Officers.

The Group of Wives of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries and Affiliated Members of Brunei Darussalam handed over a contribution amounting to $14,500. The donation was received by Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health also received contributions from:

Firoz Jaya;

JD Harapan Sdn Bhd;

Perunding Primareka;

Townview Sendirian Berhad;

Brunei Gas Carriers, BGC.

Also contributing were the Brunei Darussalam Football Association.

The Ministry of health also received contributions from:

Gasing Youth Volunteers;

GL Extra Enterprise;

And Joe Yap Enterprise;

Public who wish to make a donation can contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 729 5712 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei