23 new convert families who are in need at the rural area in the Tutong District, yesterday morning received donation in the form of staple food from the Infaq Jariah. The donation presentation was held at Kampung Lamunin and Kampung Kuala Ungar Tutong.

The contributions were handed over by Doctor Hajah Rohanita binti Haji Yaakub, Head of New Convert Development Section, Islamic Da'wah Centre. The donation aimed to alleviate the burden in accommodating their daily needs. The donation presentation was co-organised by the Islamic Da'wah Centre through the New Convert Development Section and Tutong District Da'wah Unity with the cooperation of Amal Jariah Group and Brunei Four Wheel Drive Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei