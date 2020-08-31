​The concern of the people of Brunei for those affected by the disaster is undeniable. This is proven by the donations received by the families of the recent house fire victims from the Kampung Subok Consultative Council.

The donation was handed over by Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council as the Penghulu of Mukim Kota Batu and Acting Penghulu of Mukim Kianggeh. The donation was the collection from Kampung Subok Consultative Council, Kampong Belimbing Consultative Council, Penghulus and Acting Heads Villages of Mukim Kota Batu.

Source: Radio Television Brunei