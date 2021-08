Brunei Gas Carriers, BGC, as part of its Social Investment initiative, handed over a donation in the form of essential supplies to the Ministry of Health for patients admitted to the National Isolation Centre.

The donation was handed over by BGC’s representative, Hj Nor Mahadi Haji Hosaini. The donation is hoped to alleviate some of the burden on the healthcare system, as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei