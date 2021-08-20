The personal contribution made by the donors to assist the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, especially the Ministry of Health in jointly addressing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam is a Corporate Social Responsibility from the donors.

Among the donations received included trash cans, blankets, towels, wheelchairs and refrigerators. The donations are received from Mangkuk Emas Trading Sendiri Berhad; DCH Auriga (Borneo) Sendirian Berhad; Rezeki Bahirah; Haji Awang bin Haji Ajak; Hajah Aminah binti Haji Saim; Zawatil Isyqi binti Haji Awang and SC Tubular Solutions Sendirian Berhad. Public who wish to make any contribution can contact the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Centre at 7295712 during office hours only.

Source: Radio Television Brunei