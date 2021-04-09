The Brunei Muara District Scout Association has received contributions amounting to 700 dollars for the Brunei Scouts Charity Run and the Brunei Trail Run 2021. The ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association Headquarters.

The contributions received by Awang Haji Jailani bin Haji Ibrahim, Chairman of the Brunei-Muara District Scout Association, was handed over by Pengiran Danny bin Pengiran Tajuddin, Event Manager from Akif Media Marketing And Event. Prizes were presented to 20 winners of the Brunei Scouts Charity Run which was conducted by Akif Media Marketing And Event and the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association through the Brunei Muara District Scouts Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei