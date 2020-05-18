The Azhari charity Programme is intended to help Brunei Darussalam’s communities in together carrying out knowledge, religious and welfare oriented activities. It also aims to develop caring, compassion and generosity among WAAG members towards the less fortunate.

In Belait Dstrict, the donations were handed ouver by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abd Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Ra’es of WAAG Executive Committee.

For the recipients, the donations are much appreciated especially for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

Meanwhile, five needy families in Tutong District also received similar contributions. The donations were handed over by Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akup, the Treasurer of the organisation.

In Temburong, the contributions were presented by Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Second Vice Ra’es of WAAG Brunei Darussalam to five less fortunate families in the district.

Source: Radio Television Brunei