Donating blood is a noble practise in Islam, as it can help those in need such as patients with chronic disease. Apart from specific acts of worship such as prayer and fasting, donating blood is also a religious deed.

According to the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, all blood types are still needed to increase the blood stock at all hospitals. According to a study and facts, donating blood can reduce the risk of heart disease. This was based on research which found that iron content in the blood will be at an optimal level.

According to a blood donor, donating blood is an act of worship aside from saving lives. Another donor who donated blood for the 43rd time said that there are health benefits by donating blood.

By donating blood, not only that we can save lives, it also has health benefits to the donor. Hence, the public are highly encouraged to donate blood and help to increase the blood stock to help those in need.

