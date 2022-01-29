Rewards from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for those who spend their wealth in Allah’s way are substantial. The parable of those who spend their substance in the way of Allah is that of a see that grows seven stalks, and each stalk contains a hundred seeds. This was among the content of the Friday Prayer titled Donate to Orphans.

Giving alms is one of the way to spend one’s wealth in Allah’s way, as the purpose of giving alms brings one closer to the Almighty. Giving alms is a noble practice that brings benefit to others to those who donate and the person receiving it. Muslims are encouraged to give alms as it is one of the ways to assist those in need such as the poor and destitute as well as orphans.

Source: Radio Television Brunei