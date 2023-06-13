Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux Signs Exclusive Direct to Consumer Distribution Deal With Membership Wine Community Crurated

Crurated clients will have direct access to the full range of Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux wines

LONDON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crurated, the London-based membership wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers, has partnered with Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux on an exclusive direct to consumer distribution deal. Charles Lachaux signed with Crurated to be his exclusive distributor of wines (https://bit.ly/3o7IONF) last year with barrel and bottle sales doing exceptionally well. Following this success Florence (his mother) and Charles signed an exclusive deal to bring the full range of Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux wines into the Crurated community.

“Crurated uses technology and the blockchain to modernize the way wine is sold. This approach provides verifiable provenance for every single bottle of wine that leaves our Domaine and enters their warehouse,” said Charles. “Through unique events, the team is also building a bridge between us and the people who are buying our wines. This connection allows us to communicate our winemaking philosophy and creates a stronger connection with wine lovers all over the globe.”

The sale of Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux wines on the Crurated platform will take place from June 19 – 25, 2023. Wines include, lot of six bottles, one of each:



Bourgogne Pinot Fin 2020

Nuits-St-Georges 2020

Nuits-St-Georges “Les Poisets” 2020

Nuits-St-Georges 1er Cru “Clos Des Corvées Pagets” 2020

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru “Les Chaumes” 2020

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru “Les Grands Suchots” 2020

Over the last year Crurated has hosted multiple, in person events with Charles. From November 6-11 of this year, Crurated and Charles will host events in Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Participants in these winemaker events will have the chance to taste a selection of Lachaux wines paired with dinners prepared by some of the top chefs in Asia. An event in the United States will take place in 2024. Details around the Asia events and others will be available at https://crurated.com/events/.

“For six generations the Arnoux-Lachaux family has been pushing the boundaries of Burgundian winemaking and we are very fortunate to be working directly with their entire team,” said Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder of Crurated. “With the 2020 Romanee-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru recently receiving a 99 Rating from Robert Parker, we know that our members will jump at the chance to take advantage of the lots we’ll be releasing throughout the rest of the year.”

Each bottle of Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux wine will be accompanied with an NFT. Recorded forever on the blockchain, the NFT verifies the authenticity of the bottle and provides other important details including ownership history, vintage, vineyard location, and varietal. The NFTs are easily accessible by tapping on an NFC or RFID enabled phone. The bottle history is also updated via a new blockchain recording anytime the wine is resold and the token moves from one client to another.

Although Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux wines will be sold directly to consumers exclusively through the Crurated platform, B2B restaurant sales will still be handled by distributors.

About Crurated

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated’s seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. To become a member visit crurated.com.

About Arnoux-Lachaux

A wine estate founded in 1858, Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux has 14 hectares of some of the most prized vineyards in Vosne-Romanée and equally high-quality vineyards in Nuits-Saint-Georges. Florence Arnoux-Lachaux and her eldest son Charles share a deep attachment to the family heritage entrusted by previous generations. With each release, the Estate strives to translate the expression of the terroirs as well as possible in order to produce “Pinot Noir” of emotion and pleasure.

PR Contact

Michael Volpatt

Michael@larkinvolpatt.com

415.994.8864

