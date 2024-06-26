DOLE Recognizes Top Public Employment Service Offices in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced the winners of the 2024 Search for Best Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in Central Visayas, with the Bohol Provincial PESO taking top honors in the first-class province category.

According to Philippines News Agency, regional director of DOLE-7, the awards ceremony recently held in Cebu City highlighted the outstanding achievements of various PESOs in the region. The Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP)-PESO of Cebu City and the PESO of Dumaguete City were awarded in the highly urbanized city and component city categories, respectively. Additionally, the PESO in Talibon, Bohol won in the first-class municipality category, while Mabini, Bohol was recognized in the 4th to 6th-class municipality category.

Estillore detailed that the regional winners will now compete for the National 2024 Search for Best PESO Award, which will be decided during the 2024 National PESO Congress in October. The evaluation of the PESOs was based on a range of criteria, including job applicant referral and placement, labor market information dissemination, career guidance, employment coaching, implementation of DOLE programs, recognition from prestigious labor-related institutions, and active leadership and involvement in organizations contributing to employment.

The labor regional director praised the dedication and performance of all the PESOs in Central Visayas, emphasizing their role as vital intermediary arms of DOLE in delivering employment-related programs and services. "We are grateful to the different local government units through their PESOs for the continued efforts in serving as extension hands of DOLE in the service of providing employment facilitation," Estillore stated.

The initiative serves not only to recognize the exemplary performance of these offices but also to reinforce their status as crucial labor market information hubs and providers of comprehensive employment services.