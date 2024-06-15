DOLE Outlines Payment Regulations for Eid’l Adha Holiday

MANILA—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued specific payment guidelines for private sector employees concerning the upcoming Eid'l Adha holiday on June 17, which is designated as a regular holiday across the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, employees who do not report for work on the holiday are entitled to 100% of their daily wage, provided they worked or were on paid leave the day before the holiday. The rules detailed in a recent Labor advisory specify that if the day before Eid'l Adha is a non-working day or the employee's scheduled rest day, they will still receive holiday pay if they were present or on paid leave the preceding workday.

Employees who work on the holiday will receive double their usual wage for the first eight hours. Additional work beyond eight hours will attract an extra 30% of the hourly rate. Furthermore, employees working on a holiday that falls on their rest day will receive an additional 30% of their basic wage on top of the 200% holiday pay. For overtime on such days, the payment increases to an additional 30% of the hourly rate calculated from the holiday pay.

These pay rules coincide with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.'s Proclamation 579, Series of 2024, which formally recognizes June 17 as a holiday in observance of Eid'l Adha, one of the two major Islamic feasts alongside Eid al-Fitr.

Additionally, the city government of Cebu has recognized DOLE's efforts in creating job opportunities, highlighted by a recent Labor Day job fair that offered 150,000 positions nationwide, including 2,540 local jobs in Cebu City alone, supported by 19 companies.