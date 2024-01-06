DOLE-Negros Oriental Allocates PHP266 Million for TUPAD Program Beneficiaries in 2023

DUMAGUETE CITY: In 2023, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Negros Oriental allocated nearly PHP266 million to support the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, as announced by an official last Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the program assisted almost 50,000 individuals and groups across the region. The breakdown of the TUPAD funds distribution was detailed as follows: the 1st District received PHP75,952,369 for 11,099 beneficiaries; the 2nd District obtained PHP128,181,551 for 22,399 beneficiaries; the 3rd District was allocated PHP44,217,468 for 9,048 beneficiaries; and the provincial government level was provided PHP17,620,260 for 716 beneficiaries.

TUPAD, a key initiative under DOLE, offers temporary employment spanning 10 days to those recommended by local government units (LGUs). The types of jobs available through this program include street sweeping and canal cleaning, among other community services.

Additionally, the DOLE-Negros Oriental field office disbursed over PHP47.7 million in funds to 2,000 beneficiaries under various livelihood assistance programs. The funded projects and programs in the past year encompassed a diverse range of initiatives, including the establishment of a micro-ice plant, post-coffee harvest facilities, a biomass shredder, provision of fishing supplies and motorized fishing boats, mat weaving, chicken egg-layering, Nego-Kart, cosmetology, and broiler chicken production.

The program's beneficiaries spanned various community groups, including fisherfolk, farmers, tricycle drivers' associations, parents of child laborers, youth organizations, and former rebels.

Tanquiamco noted that the funds allocated for these programs in the previous year were fully utilized. The department is currently awaiting the 2024 budget, which will enable them to continue providing support to indigents and other eligible constituents in Negros Oriental.