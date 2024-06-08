DOLE Confirms Double Pay for Private Sector Workers on Independence Day

Manila – Employees in the private sector who work on June 12, marked annually as Independence Day and a regular holiday, will receive double pay, as affirmed by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

According to Philippines News Agency, all private sector employers are required to adhere to the holiday pay rules established under Proclamation 368, series of 2023, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. For the standard eight-hour workday on a holiday, employees must be compensated at 200 percent of their basic wage. Additionally, any hours worked beyond the initial eight will accrue an extra 30 percent of the hourly rate, calculated from the doubled basic wage.

Furthermore, if employees work on a holiday that coincides with their scheduled rest day, they are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their doubled basic wage. Work done beyond eight hours on such days will earn employees another 30 percent of the already enhanced hourly rate.

DOLE's guidelines also specify that employees who do not work on June 12 must still receive 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they were either at work or on paid leave the day before the holiday. The rule adjusts for employees whose scheduled rest day or a non-working day falls before the holiday, ensuring they receive holiday pay if they worked or were on paid leave the preceding workday.

This year, as the Philippines celebrates its 126th Independence Day, the regulation ensures that workers who contribute to their operations on this significant national holiday are adequately compensated.